PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand.

At a press conference at the DGPR, she said following Punjab, the people of KP had also rejected the “Fitna Party”. "The local elections in KP are sufficient to awaken the PTI. In Punjab, food prices are the lowest compared to other provinces. There has been a significant reduction in not only inflation but also crime in Punjab," she added.

She mentioned that "Apni Chat Apna Ghar" was the flagship program of the Punjab government. "Those building their homes are receiving 1.5 million rupees. Maryam Nawaz not only makes promises but also follows through on them. In Kot Lakhpat, a woman who was paying 23,000 rupees for a one-room rent has now started building her own home. Seeing the construction, the Chief Minister looked as happy as if it were his own home," she added.

Azma Bokhari noted that a separate department had been established in Punjab to monitor the prices of essential food items round the clock, keeping the government informed about supply and demand. "The Chief Minister has taught other provinces how the 'Sasti Roti' is important for people. The Chief Minister personally monitors the bidding in markets, resulting in the lowest prices for potatoes, tomatoes, onions, milk, and lentils in Punjab," she said.

She reported that crime in Lahore had decreased by 43%, adding that motorcycle thefts were down by 34%, car thefts by 29%, robberies by 47%, kidnappings by 80%, and murders by 38%.

The Information Minister said the “Fitna Party” called for protests in 26 districts, but only 40 to 50 people gathered in 11 districts. Whenever the “Fasad Party” calls for a protest, they faced failure, she added.

She said the Punjab government was filing cases against vehicles emitting smoke and those burning crop residues to combat smog. Controlling the winds was challenging, but the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to keep the environment clean.

She further stated that the PTI had crossed all limits of hypocrisy regarding the 26th Amendment. They were present in the parliamentary committee; if they did not intend to participate, why did they provide their names? The Disruption Party withdrew their Names under pressure, she added.

She also mentioned that Maryam Nawaz had spent 54 billion rupees to relieve the people of Punjab in electricity bills. The prices of palm oil had increased worldwide, and the Chief Minister had ordered departments concerned to reduce the prices of ghee and palm oil, with positive results were expected soon, she concluded.