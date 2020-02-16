UrduPoint.com
PTI Announced 3-day Mourning On Sad Demise Of Senior Party Leader Naeem Ul Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

PTI announced 3-day mourning on sad demise of senior party leader Naeem ul Haq

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced three-day mourning over the sad demise of senior party leader Naeem-ul-Haq. The funeral prayer of Naeem ul Haq was offered in Karachi who passed away after protracted illness.

He was 70. Naeemul Haq also served the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan as his special assistant on political affairs. He breathed his last at Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Naeem ul Haque.

They also prayed for the higher ranks of the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family. In a statement, PTI Central Vice President Zahid Hussain said the party has decided to postpone all its political activities for three days. All senior party leadership will gather at PTI Central Secretariat to offer Fateha after the funeral prayers and burial of Naeem ul Haq.

