PTI announces 14 nominees for PK 69-82 Peshawar constituencies by-polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday nominated 14 candidates for provincial assembly Constituencies from district Peshawar with no fresh face.

According to the final list of candidates, Mahmood Jan Khan would contest the by-election from PK-69, Arbab Waseem Hayat from PK-70, Muhammad Sohaib from PK-71, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq from PK-72, Fazal Malik from PK-73, Zulfiqar Khan from PK-74, Abdul Jabbar from PK-75, Taimoor Saleem Jaghra from PK-76, Arbab Muhammad Ali PK-77, Malik Wajid Khan from PK-78, Irfan Saleem PK-79, Kamran Bangash from PK-80, Meena Khan Afridi from PK-81, and Fazle Elahi from PK-82.