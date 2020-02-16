PTI announces 3-day mourning over demise of Naeem-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced three-day mourning and suspended all political activities over the sad demise of PTI founding member and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeem ul Haq.

The PTI decided to hold Fateha Khwani and Quran Khwani for the late party leader in the party Central Secretariat.

According to a statement issued by the Central Media Department, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kiyani, Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad, Central Secretary Finance Siraj Ahmed expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Naeemul Haq.

They said in a joint statement that the demise of the party founding member was a great loss for the party.

PTI Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Zahid Hussain Kazmi said that PTI would observe three-day mourning over tragic death of its late senior leader. He said that during the next 3-day, all political activities of PTI would remain suspended countrywide.

The central secretariat of PTI will be open for condolences and central leaders as well as activists will hold Fateha Khwani of the Quran in memory of their beloved companion.

He further said that the party leadership would arrange special prayers for late Naeem-ul-Haq in their respective regions, as the party lost the most-trusted and sincere leader.