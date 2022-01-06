PTI announces advisory councils in different provinces: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced its advisory councils for different regions, including Punjab, Sindh and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced its advisory councils for different regions, including Punjab, Sindh and others.

The announcement was made during the meeting of PTI's Central Executive Committee, he said addressing a news conference.

"Except Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI has announced its executive and advisory boards in the provinces," he said. The councils had been constituted separately in Central and South Punjab, besides Sindh.

The minister said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had been appointed as the PTI's Information Secretary, and Siraj Khan as Finance Secretary.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar for coordinating with provincial presidents with regard to the party's new organizational set-up.

The prime minister, he said, also directed the party to make preparations for the local government elections.

"We are reaching out to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to build consensus for bringing amendment in the (election) code of conduct," he said, adding the ministers, prime minister and assembly members should be allowed to participate in the election campaign.

It was 'ridiculous' to issue notices to political people on running election campaigns in their Constituencies, he remarked.

Fawad said efforts were afoot to engage other political parties so that a request should be made to the Election Commission of Pakistan for reviewing the code of conduct.

/more