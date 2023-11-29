PTI announces Barrister Gohar as chairman candidate for intra-party elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

Senator Ali Zafar says Imran Khan remains the true chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar on Wednesday revealed that Barrister Gohar would be the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the position of chairman in the upcoming intra-party elections.

Addressing a press conference alongside Barrister Gohar, Senator Ali Zafar highlighted that the Election Commission of Pakistan issued directives for the intra-party elections, and the PTI legal team engaged with the Election Commission.

The ECP expressed satisfaction with the party's preparations for the intra-party polls.

Senator Ali Zafar informed that the Election Commission issued written verdict and directed the party to conduct the intra-party elections within the next 20 days, with the elections scheduled to take place on weekends.

Clarifying the leadership situation within PTI, Ali Zafar emphasized that Imran Khan remained the true chairman of PTI.

Although Imran Khan is not actively participating in the intra-party elections, he granted approval for the process and endorsed Barrister Gohar as the candidate for the chairman's position.

Barrister Gohar expressed gratitude towards PTI Chairman Imran Khan for endorsing his candidacy and stressed the alignment of their ideologies. He affirmed his commitment to the party's principles and pledged to carry out the responsibilities until Imran Khan returns with honor.

Earlier, Latif Khosa, speaking outside Adiala Jail, asserted that Imran Khan unequivocally stated that there would be no “minus one” formula. Khosa declared himself as the candidate for the PTI chairman position and clarified any misunderstanding with Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar.

Khosa said that Imran Khan categorically conveyed that there will be no leadership change; he remained the candidate for the PTI chairman position.