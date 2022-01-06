UrduPoint.com

PTI Announces Central Advisory Committee Members

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 11:00 PM

PTI announces Central Advisory Committee members

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed its 20-member Central Advisory Committee of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed its 20-member Central Advisory Committee of the party.

According to a notification issued on December 26, 2021 and released for media on Thursday by the party, the Chairman PTI has appointed these members of Central Advisory Committee.

As per notification the members of Central Advisory Committee included PTI Asad Umar, Aamir Mahmood Kiani, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Qasim Khan Suri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Usman Buzdar, Chaudry Muhammad Sarwar, Murad Saeed and Khan Muhammad Jamali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Pervez Khattak Ali Haider December Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UN Says Hard to Confirm Reports of Police, Protest ..

UN Says Hard to Confirm Reports of Police, Protesters Killed in Kazakhstan

2 seconds ago
 Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, rev ..

Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study

3 seconds ago
 Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan

Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan

5 seconds ago
 Congress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capit ..

Congress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anni ..

2 minutes ago
 Hazrat Fatima (AS) a role model for Muslim women: ..

Hazrat Fatima (AS) a role model for Muslim women: Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

3 minutes ago
 LCCI, Alibaba, Nextbridge organize awareness semin ..

LCCI, Alibaba, Nextbridge organize awareness seminar for LCCI members

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.