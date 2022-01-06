PTI announces Central Advisory Committee members

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed its 20-member Central Advisory Committee of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed its 20-member Central Advisory Committee of the party.

According to a notification issued on December 26, 2021 and released for media on Thursday by the party, the Chairman PTI has appointed these members of Central Advisory Committee.

As per notification the members of Central Advisory Committee included PTI Asad Umar, Aamir Mahmood Kiani, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Qasim Khan Suri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Usman Buzdar, Chaudry Muhammad Sarwar, Murad Saeed and Khan Muhammad Jamali.