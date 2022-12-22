D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the dissolution of provincial assemblies to satisfy the ego of its chairman, Imran Khan.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was linked with the fate of Punjab Assembly.

He said Imran Khan had become sure about his political death; that's why he put his party's governments in two provinces at the stake. However, he said, the coalition government had made it clear that elections would be held on time, not according to the desire of a political party.

Maulana Lutfur Rehman said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would visit Dera Ismail Khan on December 26 to inaugurate and announce mega projects for the southern districts.

He said his family was in politics with the mission to serve the masses. The JUI-F would not leave any stone unturned for the development of Dera Ismail Khan, he added.

He said from his father, Mufti Mahmood (late), to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his nephew Mufti Asad Mahmood, it was their third generation serving the people of Dera Ismail Khan.