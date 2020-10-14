PTI announces drive against PPP in Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad District President Imran Qureshi Wednesday announced to launch a massive awareness campaign against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders allegedly involved in corruption, misappropriation and malpractices in Sindh government

He said the PTI leadership had decided to give a tough time to PPP government in Sindh adding the PPP and its allied parties under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement were trying to hide their incompetence and corruption.

Besides Hyderabad district, he said the PTI workers would stage demonstrations and bring out rallies in cities, towns and villages across the Sindh and inform the people about corruption of billions of rupees made by the PPP provincial government leaders.

The medicines and anti-rabies vaccines were not available in hospitals of Larkana, Dadu, Khairpur and Nawabshah, he said adding millions of rupees had been misappropriated in the wake of relief work for the rain affected people of Mirpurkhas Division.