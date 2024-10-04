Open Menu

PTI Announces Protest At D-Chowk, Iroads Blocked, Mobile Service Suspended In Twin Cities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:54 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its plan to protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad, today. Meanwhile, local authorities have imposed Section 144 in the twin cities due to concerns over public order.

According to the Islamabad police spokesperson, Section 144 is enforced in the city, and the police are actively engaged in protecting public safety. Citizens are urged not to engage in any illegal activities. The spokesperson added that the law will take action against those disrupting the peace, and citizens should take note of the traffic advisories due to road closures.

Mobile phone services have been suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and security has been heightened.

All routes connecting the twin cities have been closed, with double-layer containers placed at the Faizabad Bridge, and various points of Islamabad Expressway have been sealed.

The IJP Double Road has also been closed for traffic, and the main roads leading to Murree Road in Rawalpindi have been blocked as well.

Heavy police deployment is in place on the routes connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and the metro bus service has been suspended indefinitely.

Double riding on motorcycles has also been banned across the city.

CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani stated that special units are deployed to deal with anyone disturbing the peace, and there will be no leniency towards those damaging public or private property. Miscreants will be identified through CCTV cameras and dealt with strictly.

Arrests have already begun at D-Chowk, with police detaining three individuals, including two ordinary citizens and one PTI worker.

Section 144 imposed in Lahore, Sargodha, and Attock, bans on gatherings and protests

Punjab’s Interior Ministry has also enforced Section 144 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha, and the Punjab government has called in Rangers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

According to the notification, political gatherings, protests, and demonstrations have been banned. Six companies of Rangers have been requested for Rawalpindi and Attock for October 4 and 5, with a recommendation to deploy 10 platoons of Frontier Constabulary in Attock. Additionally, three companies of Rangers have been requested for Lahore on October 5.

Trenches have been dug at the turn near Haro Bridge, located at the junction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The restrictions under Section 144 will remain in effect from Friday, October 4, to Sunday, October 6. However, in Lahore, the ban is imposed from Thursday, October 3, to Tuesday, October 8. The notification warns that due to security threats, public gatherings could be soft targets for terrorists. Orders have been issued to maintain public order and protect lives and property, and letters have been sent to the Interior Ministry requesting the services of Rangers.

In Lahore, police have blocked the exit points by placing containers on various roads, including the Motorway, Babu Sabu Interchange, and Thokar Niaz Baig. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has also been blocked for regular traffic.

Citizens traveling from Lahore to Islamabad and other cities are facing difficulties, though traffic on GT Road is flowing as usual.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while speaking to Geo news, said that no one has contacted him to postpone the protest, and there is no need for anyone to do so.

Gandapur stated that his authority lies with the founding chairman, who is their red line, and he will follow whatever orders are given by him. He expressed his determination to reach D-Chowk no matter what.

He emphasized that their protest is peaceful, and if violence occurs, those responsible for it will be held accountable. “We are peaceful, fully prepared, and determined to reach D-Chowk, even if I have to go alone,” he added.

