UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Announces Sit-in Against KE On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

PTI announces sit-in against KE on Monday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs will stage a sit-in against K-Electric (KE) for loadshedding of electricity as part of their demand to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachiites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs will stage a sit-in against K-Electric (KE) for loadshedding of electricity as part of their demand to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachiites.

PTI Karachi General Secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi announced this here on Saturday.

He alleged that the K-Electric had become a mafia for the citizen.

Saeed Afridi said that the power company had made lives of the people difficult by its policy of unannounced loadshedding.

He demanded of K-Electric to stop brutality and mentally torturing the people. He also said that all PTI elected members were active for the rights of the common man.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Company Man Afridi All KE

Recent Stories

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

26 minutes ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

26 minutes ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

26 minutes ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

High Commissioner apprises key stakeholders of bus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.