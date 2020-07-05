PTI announces sit-in against KE on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs will stage a sit-in against K-Electric (KE) for loadshedding of electricity as part of their demand to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachiites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs will stage a sit-in against K-Electric (KE) for loadshedding of electricity as part of their demand to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachiites.

PTI Karachi General Secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi announced this here on Saturday.

He alleged that the K-Electric had become a mafia for the citizen.

Saeed Afridi said that the power company had made lives of the people difficult by its policy of unannounced loadshedding.

He demanded of K-Electric to stop brutality and mentally torturing the people. He also said that all PTI elected members were active for the rights of the common man.