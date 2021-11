PTI announces tehsil mayor candidates in Mardan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday announced it's tehsil mayor candidates for the upcoming local government elections from Mardan district

The party's ticket for tehsil mayor Mardan was given to Lakhkar Khan while Zarshad Khan was mayor candidate from Katlang tehsil, Khawar Mohmand from tehsil Takht Bahi, Muzaffar Shah from Rustam tehsil and Shah Faisal from Garhi Kapura tehsil.

Minter for food and Information Technology Atif Khan, MPA Abdul Salam Afridi and other party leaders were present on the ticket awarding ceremony.