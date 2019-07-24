PTI announces to accord warmest welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan on return from his visit to US: Amir Mehmood Kiyani

Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Amir Mehmood Kiyani Wednesday said the party announced to accord warmest welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his return from his maiden visit to United States

According to a press release issued by party's Central Media Department, Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani directed the party's workers to reach Islamabad Airport to receive PM Imran Khan who would be reaching the capital today after concluding his visit to United States.

The PTI Central Secretary General stated that after decades, the nation has got a true leader.

Speaking about PM's visit and political engagements in US, Amir Mehmood Kiyani said that Pakistan had achieved historic achievements in the diplomatic and political arena and whole nation was celebrating the success of their leader.

Furthermore he said that on July 25, the nation had entrusted PM Imran Khan with the responsibility to lead them and after one year of public service PTI was looking forward to commemorate the day as "Youm e Tashakkur".

He went on to add that the celebrations of Youm e Tashakkur would start from the historic welcome of the Prime Minister upon his return from US.