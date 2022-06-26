UrduPoint.com

PTI Announces To Organize Rallies In All Major Cities On Jul 2

Published June 26, 2022

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday announced holding rallies in all major cities across the country on July 2 with him addressing an event at Islamabad's Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday announced holding rallies in all major cities across the country on July 2 with him addressing an event at Islamabad's Parade Ground.

In a press conference at Bani Gala, he issued directives to all party workers in major cities to hold the gatherings the same day.

Imran Khan asserted it was his party's right to organise a democratic protest.

He claimed that every sector was growing during PTI government. "We were going to increase the number of our tax payers through technology and NADRA, not increase tax on those already paying," he added.

