PTI, ANP in loggerhead in Nowshera Tehsil seat

As only five days left in the local bodies' election in 17 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, elections campaign has reached to its peak in Nowshera district where tough electoral battle is expected among Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf, Awami National Party (ANP) and others mainstream political parties for tehsil Pabbi chairman seat on December 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :As only five days left in the local bodies' election in 17 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, elections campaign has reached to its peak in Nowshera district where tough electoral battle is expected among Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf, Awami National Party (ANP) and others mainstream political parties for tehsil Pabbi chairman seat on December 19.

ANP Engr Gafoor Khattak is posing serious challenge to PTI's Ashfaq Khan as the latter was taking credit of the record development works completed by his party during last eight years rule in Khyber Pakthunkhwa while referring to BRT, Swat Expressway, billion Trees Afforstration Project and others mega projects during public meetings.

Ashfaq Khan while addressing people's meeting at Pabbi said his party had completed a record number of developmental projects in the area including pavement of banks of River Kabul by saving Mohib Banda, Dheri Mian Ishaq, Pashtoon Ghari, Amankot and others villages from floods and protected their lands from erosion.

He said Mohib Banda-Amankot Road has been constructed providing better communication facilities to over one lakh people.

If voted to power, he said roadsides encroachment and all speed breakers would be removed and a project for provision of clean drinking water would be launched. Cattle market from Pabbi bazaar would be shifted and non functional street lights would be made functional, he added.

He said BRT and Swat Motorway had brought revolution in transport system in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

ANP's Ghafoor Khattak while addressing public gathering at Amankot said the condition of link roads would be improved while all socioeconomic and environmental challenges would be addressed besides provision of skills and vocational training to youth.

Pabbi tehsil is consisted of urban and rural areas including Pabbi, Khuderzai, Amankot, Jalozai, Dak Ismail Khan, Taru Jabba, Akbar Pura, Mohib Banda, Khush Maqam, Babi Jadeed, Dheri Mian Ishaq, Wazir Ghari, Azakhel, Bara Banda, Dak Behsud, Aorangabad and others several districts.

The people are mostly associated with agriculture, livestock, transport and government jobs while many are living in Gulf States for employment.

Addressing issues of unemployment, encroachment, environmental and water pollution, scarcity of drinking water, poor roads conditions, lack of housing, agriculture and livestock problems besides poor conditions of street lights would be great challenge for upcoming elected Chairman and others councilors.

The literacy rate in the constituency is relatively high compares to others areas and candidates win support of veteran politicians and strong families would certainly get through to Pabbi tehsil.