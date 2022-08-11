ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) anti-state behavior reflected the 'disloyalty' of its party chief Imran Khan to the nation whose leaders were habitual of maligning national institutes for personal gains.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Imran Khan in person and his party leaders had been indulge in targeting and pressurizing the national institutions to get decisions in favor.

"They (PTI leaders) were uttering derogatory remarks and spreading hateful content among the masses through social media teams against the 'Army' which was safeguard of the country," he added.

