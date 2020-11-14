PTI appointed coordinators for International chapters

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani has appointed coordinators for International chapters of PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani has appointed coordinators for International chapters of PTI.

According to notifications issued by PTI Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani and Advisor to Secretary General Organization of International Chapter (OIC), Abdul Rauf Khan appointed as coordinator to the Secretary General for monitoring and evaluation of OIC Netherlands, Europe region.

Umer Bilal Dhillon appointed as coordinator to the Secretary General for Belgium, Saiqa Tabassam, women coordinator for Norway and Amer Nadeem for Sweden.

