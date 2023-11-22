PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior vice president

(@Abdulla99267510)

This appointment, effective immediately, has been communicated formally via a notification issued by PTI's Secretary General, Omar Ayub.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2023) In a significant development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the appointment of prominent lawyer Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as the senior vice president of the party on Wednesday.

The official announcement was made through the PTI's communication channels, stating, "Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) has been appointed as Senior Vice President PTI with immediate effect. Secretary General PTI Omar Ayub has issued the notification."

The party recognizes Sher Afzal Khan Marwat's extensive legal experience and unwavering commitment to PTI's objectives, positioning him for a crucial role in the senior leadership of the party.

This key leadership change is expected to have implications for the strategic direction and operational dynamics of the party. The PTI community looks forward to witnessing Sher Afzal Khan Marwat's contributions to the party's growth and success in his new role. Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding story.