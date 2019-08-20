UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Appoints Anila Khawaja As Head Of Int'l Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:28 PM

PTI appoints Anila Khawaja as head of Int'l media

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expanded its media team , appointed Anila Khawaja as Head of International Media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expanded its media team , appointed Anila Khawaja as Head of International Media.

According to press release issued by the Central Media Department, the official notification of her appointment has been issued by the PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad. Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad expressed best wishes for Anil Khawaja on her new assignment.

Anila Khawaja as Head of International Media will be responsible for communication with foreign media. Anila Khawaja has been affiliated with PTI since 2005 and has performed duties in the information department. Afterwards Sajid Ali Qureshi was also appointed as Deputy Secretary Information. The formal notification of the appointment was issued by the Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad. Sajid Ali Qureshi has been contributing for party on local and regional levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Media Best

Recent Stories

Afghan Chief Executive Asks Russia to Back Peace P ..

3 minutes ago

Website of Russian Embassy in London Hacked - Spok ..

3 minutes ago

UK Officials to Stop Attending Most EU Meetings Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Prosecution, Defense in Russia's Concord 2016 US E ..

8 minutes ago

Afghan Security Council Calls for Global Cooperati ..

8 minutes ago

Family of UK Resident Jailed in Iran on Spying Cha ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.