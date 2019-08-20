Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expanded its media team , appointed Anila Khawaja as Head of International Media

According to press release issued by the Central Media Department, the official notification of her appointment has been issued by the PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad. Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad expressed best wishes for Anil Khawaja on her new assignment.

Anila Khawaja as Head of International Media will be responsible for communication with foreign media. Anila Khawaja has been affiliated with PTI since 2005 and has performed duties in the information department. Afterwards Sajid Ali Qureshi was also appointed as Deputy Secretary Information. The formal notification of the appointment was issued by the Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad. Sajid Ali Qureshi has been contributing for party on local and regional levels.