UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Appoints Coordinators For Its International Chapters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

PTI appoints coordinators for its international chapters

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appointed coordinators for its international chapters in European and North American regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appointed coordinators for its international chapters in European and North American regions.

According to notification issued by Secretary General PTI, Saima Babari appointed as Women Coordinator to the Secretary General PTI for Europe region while Nadeem Zaman was appointed as Coordinator to the Secretary General PTI for organization international chapter North America region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Europe Women

Recent Stories

Recent rain spells bring early intense winter: PMD ..

1 minute ago

UK's Test-and-Trace System Failed to Reach Nearly ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Expects to Start Coronavirus Vaccination in ..

1 minute ago

Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London re-e ..

10 minutes ago

Car Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 18 Peop ..

1 minute ago

DC Sukkur warns shopkeepers against encroachment

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.