PTI appoints coordinators for its international chapters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appointed coordinators for its international chapters in European and North American regions.

According to notification issued by Secretary General PTI, Saima Babari appointed as Women Coordinator to the Secretary General PTI for Europe region while Nadeem Zaman was appointed as Coordinator to the Secretary General PTI for organization international chapter North America region.