UrduPoint.com

PTI Appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill As Party's Youth Affairs' Focal Person

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party's youth affairs' focal person

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday appointed SAPM on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill as the party's new focal for Youth Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday appointed SAPM on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill as the party's new focal for Youth Affairs.

As approved by the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), it was notified that Dr, Shabhaz Gill had been appointed as focal person for Youth Affairs, said a notification issued here.

The notification further stated that a committee was formulated to devise a framework for reorganization of the Insaf Youth Wing.

The committee would be headed by Dr Shahbaz Gill while the members included Maula Bux Soomro, Arif Rind, Meena Khan Afridi and Ali Abbas Bokhari.

The said committee would suggest a mechanism for the reorganization of Insaf Youth Wing and submit a detailed report to Secretary General PTI Asad Umar within fifteen (15) days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Afridi

Recent Stories

Hoping for peace: Italian craftsman claims Putin's ..

Hoping for peace: Italian craftsman claims Putin's table

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's alarming population rate poses high soc ..

Pakistan's alarming population rate poses high socio-economic risks: President D ..

4 minutes ago
 No medal but 'cool' Olympic curler earns famous fa ..

No medal but 'cool' Olympic curler earns famous fans, donations

4 minutes ago
 Police recover arms, hashish from car

Police recover arms, hashish from car

10 minutes ago
 U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

21 minutes ago
 Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>