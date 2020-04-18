PTI appoints Engr. Imran as Secretary Information for Bajaur

Imran Mughal, a highly educated young engineer from Bajaur district, has been appointed as PTI Secretary Information for Welfare Malakand Division

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Imran Mughal, a highly educated young engineer from Bajaur district, has been appointed as PTI Secretary Information for Welfare Malakand Division.

Engr. Imran Mughal, appointment as Information Secretary Malakand Division is a manifestation of his services and capabilities, according to a notification issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Secretary Islamabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Imran Mughal, the Engineer of the Justice Welfare Wing, has called the Information Secretary Malakand Division appointment an honor for him and the entire youth of District Bajaur.

Talking to journalists, Imran Mughal said that the appointment of Justice Welfare Malakand Division's Information Secretary was an honor for him, his family, friends and all Bajaur youth.

He said that he would use all his abilities and make the Justice Welfare Wing a platform for the welfare of the people, especially the youth. Imran Mughal said that he would try his level best to highlight the actual steps being taken by the party for the youth of District Bajaur besides provide first hand information to inform the high command about certain facilities lacking by the youth in order to overcome the deprivation being faced by our youth.