PTI Appoints Fawad As President For Timergara

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:43 PM

PTI appoints Fawad as president for Timergara

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its new cabinet for Timergara tehsil and appointed Fawad Ahmad as its president

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its new cabinet for Timergara tehsil and appointed Fawad Ahmad as its president.

A notification issued by General Secretary PTI Dir Lower, Malik Adnan said on Friday that Fawad Ahmad has been appointed PTI president for Timergara tehsil while Muhammad Ali as general secretary.

The notification further said that Noor Alam has been appointed senior vice president, Abdul Haq and Mehmood Ahmad Jan as vice presidents, Ikram Khan additional general secretary, Wahid Zada and Ikram as deputy general secretaries, Hamdan Muhammad secretary membership, Ahmed Jan finance secretary and Ayaz Khan as information secretary.

Malik Adnan while congratulating the newly appointed cabinet for Timergara, urged upon them to utilize all their energies for further strengthening the party tehsil level and work for people's welfare.

