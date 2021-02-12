PTI appoints Governing Body for NC-43, UC-15 Karimpura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The PTI City Chapter here on Friday announced governing body for Neighborhood Council (NC)-43, Union Council (UC)-15 Karimpura to look after party's matters in their respective areas.

General Secretary City District, Malik Wajid Ullah Khan in a notification appointed Rab Nawaz Awan as General Secretary (NC-43, UC-15) while Sohail Akhtar and Rauf Butt would serve as President and Senior Vice President, respectively.

The other appointed members included Rizwan Butt as Vice President-I, Nasir Nayab Vice President-II, Maqsood Raza, Malik Hamad, Rizwan Loan, Khalid Parvez and Hasnain Ahmed.

All the appointees vowed to come up to the expectations of their leadership and work for making the party more functional in their area.