PTI Appoints Gul Hameed As Media Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expanded its media team and appointed senior party leader Gul Hameed Khan Niazi as media advisor.

According to PTI central media department, the official notification for his appointment has been issued by the Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad, said a press release on Wednesday.

Ahmed Jawad expressed best wishes for Gul Hameed Khan on his new assignment.

On this occasion, Gul Hameed Khan said that he is deeply grateful to party leadership for putting confidence in his ability and assigning him the important responsibility in the central media team.

He expressed his resolve to do his best to move forward the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and spread the message of PTI among masses.

