PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against Imran Khan  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gohar Khan, the lawyer representing PTI, has filed the plea with the Islamabad High Court (IHC), urging the court to overturn the trial court's order.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday lodged a petition challenging a recent ruling by the trial court that deemed the Toshakhana case against party Chairman Imran Khan valid.

Gohar Khan, the lawyer representing PTI, has filed the plea with the Islamabad High Court (IHC), urging the court to overturn the trial court's order.

Last week, a district and sessions court upheld its previous decision, declaring the Toshakhana case admissible against the PTI chairman.

Judge Humayun Dilawar, the Additional Sessions Judge, announced the verdict after rejecting PTI lawyer Gohar Khan's request to postpone the case until Monday. The hearing has been adjourned until July 12.

During the proceedings, the judge expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Khwaja Harris, the main counsel for the former prime minister, stating that the court had been extremely lenient in this matter.

The judge remarked that Mr. Harris was summoned to present arguments after the Islamabad High Court referred the case to the trial court, granting a seven-day period to determine the case's maintainability.

Earlier, Gohar Khan submitted two petitions seeking exemption for the PTI chief from appearing in court and requesting an adjournment of the case until July 10.

However, the petitions were opposed by Saad Hassan, the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), who argued that the PTI chief had previously filed multiple exemption pleas.

At one point, the judge noted that Khawaja Harris had not appeared before the court throughout the last three days. The judge has reserved the decision, which is expected to be announced later today.

On July 4, the Islamabad High Court nullified the trial court's decision that rejected the PTI chairman's plea challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC announced the verdict after hearing arguments on the former prime minister's petition against the trial court's ruling.

The chief justice referred the matter back to the trial court, ordering a reevaluation of the PTI's arguments. The trial court was given seven days to decide on the PTI chairman's plea regarding the Toshakhana case.

The petition was filed after the PTI chief was indicted in the case on May 10, just two days after the high court had halted criminal proceedings related to the Toshakhana case.

On May 5, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of Islamabad announced that charges would be framed against the PTI chairman on May 10 in relation to the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, the former prime minister's lawyer argued that the ECP's petition was "non-maintainable" and that the sessions court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

However, the judge dismissed both requests and summoned the PTI chief to appear in person for the indictment.

On May 10, Judge Humayun Dilawar indicted the PTI chairman during court proceedings held at the guest house of the Police Lines headquarters in H-11.

For security reasons, the commissioner's office had designated the Police Lines as a courtroom. When the court indicted the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case, he refused to sign the documents while denying the allegations of wrongdoing.

The Case

Last year, lawmakers from the ruling coalition filed a reference against the PTI chairman, accusing him of not disclosing the details of gifts he had received from Toshakhana in his asset declarations. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded in October of last year that the PTI chief had submitted false statements regarding the gifts.

Consequently, the electoral watchdog disqualified him for dishonesty and corruption, and subsequently approached the district and sessions court to initiate criminal proceedings against the PTI chief for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts.