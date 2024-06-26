PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI asks the court that the Election Commission of Pakistan allocated the reserved seats to other political parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Supreme Court seeking to become a party in the reserved seats case.

The request to join the full court hearing was filed by PTI and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, asserting that PTI should be included in the Sunni Ittehad Council case.

PTI argued that during the appeals hearing, the Election Commission made unfounded allegations against it.

The petition claimed that both PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council were unfairly denied reserved seats, which were instead allocated to other political parties, despite both PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council being eligible.

It was argued that distributing these reserved seats to other parties is unconstitutional.

While the Sunni Ittehad Council is ready to provide a list for the reserved seats, PTI was not given this opportunity.

PTI further argued that redistributing its seats and those of the Sunni Ittehad Council to other political parties would go against the will of the electorate. PTI-supported candidates did not wish to join the other 13 political parties.

The petition also emphasized the existing alliance between PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council, noting that the Sunni Ittehad Council's chairman was supported by PTI, and Hamid Raza won from constituency 104.

The petition concluded by stating that Article 51 does not specify that independent candidates must merge with political parties winning more than one seat.