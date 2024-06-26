Open Menu

PTI Approaches SC To Become Party In Reserved Seats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2024 | 11:59 PM

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

The PTI asks the court that the Election Commission of Pakistan allocated the reserved seats to other political parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Supreme Court seeking to become a party in the reserved seats case.

The request to join the full court hearing was filed by PTI and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, asserting that PTI should be included in the Sunni Ittehad Council case.

PTI argued that during the appeals hearing, the Election Commission made unfounded allegations against it.

The petition claimed that both PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council were unfairly denied reserved seats, which were instead allocated to other political parties, despite both PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council being eligible.

It was argued that distributing these reserved seats to other parties is unconstitutional.

While the Sunni Ittehad Council is ready to provide a list for the reserved seats, PTI was not given this opportunity.

PTI further argued that redistributing its seats and those of the Sunni Ittehad Council to other political parties would go against the will of the electorate. PTI-supported candidates did not wish to join the other 13 political parties.

The petition also emphasized the existing alliance between PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council, noting that the Sunni Ittehad Council's chairman was supported by PTI, and Hamid Raza won from constituency 104.

The petition concluded by stating that Article 51 does not specify that independent candidates must merge with political parties winning more than one seat.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance From Court

Recent Stories

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

3 minutes ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

8 minutes ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

27 minutes ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

27 minutes ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

27 minutes ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

27 minutes ago
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

27 minutes ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

1 hour ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

1 hour ago
 Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

1 hour ago
 CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

1 hour ago
 8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Muba ..

8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan