PTI approves new organizational structure of party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman PakistanTehreek e Insaf and Prime Minister, Imran Khan Friday approved the new appointments in organizational structure of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman PakistanTehreek e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday approved the new appointments in organizational structure of the party.

According to official notification from the chief organizer Saif ullah Niazi, Amir Mehmood Kiyani would take charge as secretary general, Ahmad Jawad As secretary information while Arshad Dad, Umer Cheema and Zahid Hussain Kazmi will be senior vice president and vice presidents respectively.

Ijaz Chaudhary will lead Punjab as president of the party while Noor Khan Bhabha will take responsibilities as President of South Punjab.

Farid Rahman will be president of Islamabad chapter, Barrister Sultan Mahmood shall be responsible for Azad Jammu and Kashmir as President.

Presidencies of Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan have been handed over to Dr Munir Baloch and Syed Ali Shah respectively.

Responsibilities as General Secretaries of Punjab, South Punjab, Islamabad, AJK, Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan will be entrusted with Shoaib Siddiqui, Ali Raza Dareshak, Ilyas Meherban, Raja Musaddiq , Bari Bareech and Fatah ullahKhan respectively.

Names of the executive committees' members and their governing bodies have also been announced by the central secretariat of the party.