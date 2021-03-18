PTI as true democratic party gaining popularity, says KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while terming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf a true democratic political party said that its popularity was increasing day by day, and that's why leaders and workers of other political parties were coming to the fold of PTI which reflects their trust and confidence in the party leadership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while terming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf a true democratic political party said that its popularity was increasing day by day, and that's why leaders and workers of other political parties were coming to the fold of PTI which reflects their trust and confidence in the party leadership.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will come up to the expectations of the general public," he added.

He expressed these views while addressing an event held here on Thursday in which local leader of Pakistan People Party, Haji Sher Farzand and local leader of Awami National Party, Shamsher Ali Khan along with their hundreds affiliates announced to join PTI.

The chief minister welcomed the new comers to the fold of PTI and said that he was thankful to them for their confidence in PTI and its leader Imran Khan.

He said that fold of PTI would further expand in coming days as a large number of political workers are waiting to joint PTI but due to recent wave of corona pandemic, political gathering and ceremonies have been postponed, and the same would be rescheduled as the situation gets better.

He urged upon the party workers to play their affective role to convey the party message to the common man and highlight the revolutionary initiatives of the incumbent government. Talking on the occasion,Haji Sher Farzand and Shamsher Khan formally announced to join PTI and expressed their resolve to struggle for change under the banner of PTI. They reposed their full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and expressed full satisfaction on the performance of the incumbent government.

Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, MNA Haji Shaukat Ali and others were also present on this occasion.