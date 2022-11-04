PTI ask to avoid blaming others without evidence: Ihsan Afzal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the prime minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Friday said asked the Punjab government to immediately constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) for the firing incident on PTI Chief Imran Khan's container near Wazirabad as PTI pointing fingers without any evidence.

Talking to a private news channel, Ihsan Afzal said that it was not the right time to do politics over the matter without any evidence, adding, the opposition can not blame the government until it gets facts and figures about the incident.

PTI leaders should refrain from resorting to violence for political point scoring, he said, adding, PTI should avoid blaming others without holding any evidence.

He reassured that the Federal government would assist the Punjab government during its fair investigation, adding, "PTI leadership should shun the politics of violence and hatred and not put the country in any danger", he added.

"Coalition government had condemned the violence incident at all forums, he said, adding, without investigation PTI had been trying to politicize the incident which was unfair".

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was promoting the politics of allegations for political point scoring and the prevailing anarchy-like situation among citizens which is condemnable.