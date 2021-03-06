UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Asks ECP Not To Issue Notification Of Gilani's Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:36 PM

PTI asks ECP not to issue notification of Gilani's victory

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Saturday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to issue the notification of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as returned candidate to the Senate seat from the Federal capital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Saturday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to issue the notification of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as returned candidate to the Senate seat from the Federal capital.

Talking to the media outside the ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ms Maleeka Bukhari said everyone knew the objective behind the meetings of Gilani's son with PTI's assembly members after release of a video in that regard.

Farrukh Habib said Ali Haider Gilani could be seen in the video telling the members as to how a vote in the Senate polls could be spoiled.

He asked the Election Commission to fix the petition challenging Gilani's election as a senator for early hearing. He also called for legal action against Maryam Nawaz for her statement that it was an offer of her party's ticket which made the PTI members to vote for Gilani.

It was the responsibility of ECP to stop corrupt practices in the electoral process, he added.

Maleeka Bukhari said big money was spent for horse-trading in the Senate elections. The ECP should not issue the notification of Yousf Raza Gilani's victory and should take legal action against his son.

The PTI leaders said the ECP being a constitutional body, should treat everyone as per law.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Hearing Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Ali Haider Gilani Money Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan led by upright, honest PM: GB Chief Minis ..

56 seconds ago

Long, continuous struggle needed to purge country ..

58 seconds ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar felicitates PM on securin ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev confirmed to break 'Big Four' 15-year ran ..

3 minutes ago

Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan prosperous by en ..

4 minutes ago

Gilgit Police conduct grand search operation agai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.