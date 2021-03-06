(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Saturday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to issue the notification of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as returned candidate to the Senate seat from the Federal capital.

Talking to the media outside the ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ms Maleeka Bukhari said everyone knew the objective behind the meetings of Gilani's son with PTI's assembly members after release of a video in that regard.

Farrukh Habib said Ali Haider Gilani could be seen in the video telling the members as to how a vote in the Senate polls could be spoiled.

He asked the Election Commission to fix the petition challenging Gilani's election as a senator for early hearing. He also called for legal action against Maryam Nawaz for her statement that it was an offer of her party's ticket which made the PTI members to vote for Gilani.

It was the responsibility of ECP to stop corrupt practices in the electoral process, he added.

Maleeka Bukhari said big money was spent for horse-trading in the Senate elections. The ECP should not issue the notification of Yousf Raza Gilani's victory and should take legal action against his son.

The PTI leaders said the ECP being a constitutional body, should treat everyone as per law.