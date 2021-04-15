PTI asks ECP to reschedule NA-249 by-polls

(@fidahassanain)

A delegation led by Khurram Sher Zaman presented its demand before Provincial Commissioner and asked for deployment of army personnel to avoid any untoward situation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) delegation on Thursday asked Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reschedule NA-249 by-polls and deploy military personnel in the constituency.

A delegation led by Khurram Sher Zaman presented its demand in writing before ECP during a meeting, a local tv reported.

Talking to the reporters, Khurram Sher Zaman also confirmed this move. He said they submitted a written plea for change in the election date for NA-249. He said they demanded deployment of military just because of violence.

“Recent violent incidents in Baldia have forced to take up this matter and therefore, we demand deployment of army personnel in the constituency,” said Khurram Sher Zaman.

He said that military should be deployed in and outside the polling stations. Zaman also complained that ECP was not cooperating with them as violation took place during by-election in PS-88. He said they took up the matter but no action was taken in this regard.

Khurram Sher Zaman also said that holding free and fair election was the sole responsibility of ECP, pointing out that they did not want repetition of Daska like situation.

“We don’t want Daska like repetition in this constituency,” said the PTI leader, adding that PTI would once again grab the seat.

The By-poll in the Constituency is due for April 29 and PTI and MQM-P had earlier demanded of ECP to re-schedule the polls after Ramazan.