UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Asks ECP To Reschedule NA-249 By-polls

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:49 PM

PTI asks ECP to reschedule NA-249 by-polls

A delegation led by Khurram Sher Zaman presented its demand before Provincial Commissioner and asked for deployment of army personnel to avoid any untoward situation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) delegation on Thursday asked Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reschedule NA-249 by-polls and deploy military personnel in the constituency.

A delegation led by Khurram Sher Zaman presented its demand in writing before ECP during a meeting, a local tv reported.

Talking to the reporters, Khurram Sher Zaman also confirmed this move. He said they submitted a written plea for change in the election date for NA-249. He said they demanded deployment of military just because of violence.

“Recent violent incidents in Baldia have forced to take up this matter and therefore, we demand deployment of army personnel in the constituency,” said Khurram Sher Zaman.

He said that military should be deployed in and outside the polling stations. Zaman also complained that ECP was not cooperating with them as violation took place during by-election in PS-88. He said they took up the matter but no action was taken in this regard.

Khurram Sher Zaman also said that holding free and fair election was the sole responsibility of ECP, pointing out that they did not want repetition of Daska like situation.

“We don’t want Daska like repetition in this constituency,” said the PTI leader, adding that PTI would once again grab the seat.

The By-poll in the Constituency is due for April 29 and PTI and MQM-P had earlier demanded of ECP to re-schedule the polls after Ramazan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Election Commission Of Pakistan Daska Baldia April TV NA-249 PS-88

Recent Stories

Russia sentences Navalny ally over threat to alleg ..

3 minutes ago

Vini Zabu team pulls out of Giro d'Italia after do ..

3 minutes ago

Myanmar military shoots at protesting medical work ..

3 minutes ago

Standing Committee discusses improvement of KP Irr ..

8 minutes ago

PAL to organize 'Int'l Hamdyia & Naatyia Mushaira' ..

8 minutes ago

PM launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship progr ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.