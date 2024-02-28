Open Menu

PTI Asks IMF To Consider Nation’s Political Stability In Upcoming Bailout Discussions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout discussions

An IMF spokesperson underscored last week that while the focus remains on completing the standby program, the IMF stands prepared to assist the post-election government through a new arrangement to address Pakistan's persisting challenges upon request.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider the nation's political stability in any forthcoming bailout discussions, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The two senior figures within Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, it reported, a formal letter was dispatched to the IMF outlining the party's stance.

Further details regarding this communication would be disclosed in the near future, they added.

Responding to the inquiries, the IMF stated via email to Reuters that they had not yet received the aforementioned letter.

Previously, when Khan's aides indicated their intention to implore the IMF to advocate for an independent audit of Pakistan's contested February 8 elections before resuming negotiations with Islamabad, the IMF refrained from commenting on the country's political climate.

Sohail Ahmed, an analyst at Karachi-based Topline Securities, downplayed the potential market impact of the letter, emphasizing that the IMF would conduct its own thorough assessments.

Pakistan's economy, grappling with financial strain, has been endeavoring to stabilize following the acquisition of a $3 billion standby arrangement from the IMF last summer.

The nation faces daunting challenges, including soaring inflation, Currency devaluation, and dwindling foreign reserves.

In a recent development reported by local Geo news tv, China has extended a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, which was originally due in March. The loan extension, granted for one year, offers a respite amidst the country's financial constraints.

Analysts speculate that a new government, likely to be formed by Khan's adversaries, may require additional financial assistance from international lenders once the current standby arrangement concludes in April.

Khan, ousted in April 2022 through a parliamentary vote of confidence, has been accused by opposition parties of sabotaging an IMF deal under a $6 billion Extended Fund Facility shortly before vacating his position—an allegation he vehemently refutes.

An IMF spokesperson underscored last week that while the focus remains on completing the standby program, the IMF stands prepared to assist the post-election government through a new arrangement to address Pakistan's persisting challenges upon request.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Loan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf China Vote February March April May Market TV From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

2 minutes ago
 57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

2 minutes ago
 DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five ..

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

2 minutes ago
 SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training ..

SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

28 seconds ago
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in n ..

Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023

7 minutes ago
 COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

3 hours ago
 Prevent Israel from unleashing ground offensive on ..

Prevent Israel from unleashing ground offensive on Rafah, Pakistan urges UNSC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan