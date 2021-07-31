PTI assigns authority to regional presidents to issue party tickets

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has assigned the authority to regional president's to issue the party tickets for Cantonment Board Election 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has assigned the authority to regional president's to issue the party tickets for Cantonment board Election 2021.

According to official notification issued here, Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi handed over powers to regional presidents to sign party tickets. According to notification, "In exercise of my powers conferred upon me by Article V-4.

2 of Party Constitution by Chairman's notification dated March 13, 3019, following regional president's are hereby assigned the authority to issue the party tickets for Cantonment Board Election 2021 on behalf of undersigned,".

The following regional president's are assigned the authority including North Punjab Region, West Punjab, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab region, Hazara, Peshawar, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Sindh, Northern Sindh, Western Sindh, North East Balochistan and North West Balochistan.