UrduPoint.com

PTI Assigns Authority To Regional Presidents To Issue Party Tickets

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:31 PM

PTI assigns authority to regional presidents to issue party tickets

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has assigned the authority to regional president's to issue the party tickets for Cantonment Board Election 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has assigned the authority to regional president's to issue the party tickets for Cantonment board Election 2021.

According to official notification issued here, Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi handed over powers to regional presidents to sign party tickets. According to notification, "In exercise of my powers conferred upon me by Article V-4.

2 of Party Constitution by Chairman's notification dated March 13, 3019, following regional president's are hereby assigned the authority to issue the party tickets for Cantonment Board Election 2021 on behalf of undersigned,".

The following regional president's are assigned the authority including North Punjab Region, West Punjab, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab region, Hazara, Peshawar, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Sindh, Northern Sindh, Western Sindh, North East Balochistan and North West Balochistan.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Peshawar Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab March

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attack on Sau ..

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attack on Saudi commercial vessel

16 minutes ago
 Man arrested for assaulting two minor girls

Man arrested for assaulting two minor girls

21 seconds ago
 India media worried about Imran's victory in AJK e ..

India media worried about Imran's victory in AJK elections: Gill

24 seconds ago
 Turkey battles forest fires for fourth day

Turkey battles forest fires for fourth day

28 seconds ago
 Punjab University declares results

Punjab University declares results

4 minutes ago
 Johnson Wants to Allow Those Vaccinated With Russi ..

Johnson Wants to Allow Those Vaccinated With Russian, Chinese Shots to COP26 - R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.