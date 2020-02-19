PTI assures BNP (Mangal) to remove their apprehensions

The PTI's committee assured the Balochistan National Party Mangal that its reservations would be addressed soon

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th February, 2020) The PTI's committee assured the Balochistan National Party Mangal that its reservations would be addressed soon.The delegation of the committee appointed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the reservations of its coalition partners met with the leadership of Baluchistan National party Mengal.The government's delegation was comprised of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, while the delegation of BNP (Mengal) included Secretary General Baluchistan National Party Senator Dr Jahanzeb Jamaludini and Central Secretary Information and Chairman standing committee on Inter Provincial Coordination Agha Hasan Baloch.The meeting discussed six-point agenda.

Missing persons and other points besides Gwadar were discussed in the meeting. The government team assured the BNP Mengal delegation that legislation would be done in respect of Baloch Labor and non-locals in Gawadar.

It was decided that a team of legal experts from both parties would be formed to discuss legislative issues and review Gwadar Port ordinance 2002 shortly.Khattak told BNP(Mangal)'s leadership that coalition parties supported the government in every difficult time and the government will take its coalition partner aboard on all issues of national importance.

They committee said that Prime Minister Imran Khan formed this committee to eliminate the concerns of the coalition parties and it was in contact with all its partners.