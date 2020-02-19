UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Assures BNP (Mangal) To Remove Their Apprehensions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

PTI assures BNP (Mangal) to remove their apprehensions

The PTI's committee assured the Balochistan National Party Mangal that its reservations would be addressed soon

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th February, 2020) The PTI's committee assured the Balochistan National Party Mangal that its reservations would be addressed soon.The delegation of the committee appointed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the reservations of its coalition partners met with the leadership of Baluchistan National party Mengal.The government's delegation was comprised of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, while the delegation of BNP (Mengal) included Secretary General Baluchistan National Party Senator Dr Jahanzeb Jamaludini and Central Secretary Information and Chairman standing committee on Inter Provincial Coordination Agha Hasan Baloch.The meeting discussed six-point agenda.

Missing persons and other points besides Gwadar were discussed in the meeting. The government team assured the BNP Mengal delegation that legislation would be done in respect of Baloch Labor and non-locals in Gawadar.

It was decided that a team of legal experts from both parties would be formed to discuss legislative issues and review Gwadar Port ordinance 2002 shortly.Khattak told BNP(Mangal)'s leadership that coalition parties supported the government in every difficult time and the government will take its coalition partner aboard on all issues of national importance.

They committee said that Prime Minister Imran Khan formed this committee to eliminate the concerns of the coalition parties and it was in contact with all its partners.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Khattak Gwadar All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Parl ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Around 80% of People Infected With Coronavirus Hav ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

49 minutes ago

PIA submits reply in plane missing case

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.