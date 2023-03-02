UrduPoint.com

PTI Attempted To 'sabotage' IMF Deal: Bilal Kayani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 11:28 PM

PTI attempted to 'sabotage' IMF deal: Bilal Kayani

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said the former PTI government had attempted to "sabotage" the negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) after reversing the policy actions required at that particular time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said the former PTI government had attempted to "sabotage" the negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) after reversing the policy actions required at that particular time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that IMF due tranche was critical for the country in current economic turmoil and the government had taken all prior actions to meet IMF conditions to secure a deal with them. He further said that a staff-level agreement with IMF was expected by the next week.

On the question about elections, he said the PMl(N) was fully prepared to contest the elections whenever they were held.

Related Topics

IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of Gov Games 20 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of Gov Games 2023 at Dubai Design District

few seconds
 UAE condemns racist comments by Israeli Minister o ..

UAE condemns racist comments by Israeli Minister of Finance

7 seconds ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 second day features exclusive lec ..

Dubai Derma 2023 second day features exclusive lectures, workshops, and products

15 minutes ago
 PTI responsible for rising inflation: PPP leader

PTI responsible for rising inflation: PPP leader

5 minutes ago
 Zakharova on Blinken's Words About Conversation Wi ..

Zakharova on Blinken's Words About Conversation With Lavrov: Unprofessional Self ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Kashmiri expatriate's proactiv ..

AJK President seeks Kashmiri expatriate's proactive role to help resolve Kashmir ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.