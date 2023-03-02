PTI attempted to 'sabotage' IMF deal: Bilal Kayani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said the former PTI government had attempted to "sabotage" the negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) after reversing the policy actions required at that particular time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that IMF due tranche was critical for the country in current economic turmoil and the government had taken all prior actions to meet IMF conditions to secure a deal with them. He further said that a staff-level agreement with IMF was expected by the next week.

On the question about elections, he said the PMl(N) was fully prepared to contest the elections whenever they were held.