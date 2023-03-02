PTI attempted to 'sabotage' IMF deal: Musadik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former government tried to sabotage the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) deal, which he termed as an attempt to "bankrupt the country".

"In the past, the PML-N succeeded to rescue the country from crises and will do it again as we are heading towards economic stability," he added.

Currently, the coalition government was fighting on various fronts and the government was focused to give relief to the masses, he said.

To a question, he replied that an agreement with Russia for low-priced oil was expected to be finalized by the end of March.