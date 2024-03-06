Open Menu

PTI Attempts To Disrupt Political Stability: Tariq Fazal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:53 PM

PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that PTI was deliberately engaged in political stunts aimed at stirring controversy over the election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that PTI was deliberately engaged in political stunts aimed at stirring controversy over the election results.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI's attempted to fabricate false narratives to disrupt the expected political stability following the elections.

He said that unfortunately, after every election in Pakistan, the losing party has been accused of rigging.

The efforts of the PTI to spread anarchy and chaos in society and intimidate national institutions will be foiled, he said.

He affirmed his party's commitment to upholding the integrity of the parliament and ensuring that democratic principles prevail.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Muslim

Recent Stories

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance ..

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims

2 minutes ago
 NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

2 minutes ago
 UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 mi ..

UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people

2 minutes ago
 Attock police apprehends three suspects

Attock police apprehends three suspects

27 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Kh ..

Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed

27 minutes ago
 DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

27 minutes ago
NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

27 minutes ago
 Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulte ..

Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic

27 minutes ago
 Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

41 minutes ago
 General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on ..

General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7

41 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospi ..

Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..

41 minutes ago
 Enhanced participation of women in public sphere n ..

Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan