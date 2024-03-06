PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that PTI was deliberately engaged in political stunts aimed at stirring controversy over the election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that PTI was deliberately engaged in political stunts aimed at stirring controversy over the election results.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI's attempted to fabricate false narratives to disrupt the expected political stability following the elections.

He said that unfortunately, after every election in Pakistan, the losing party has been accused of rigging.

The efforts of the PTI to spread anarchy and chaos in society and intimidate national institutions will be foiled, he said.

He affirmed his party's commitment to upholding the integrity of the parliament and ensuring that democratic principles prevail.