PTI Attempts To Foster Hatred Between State And Citizens: Adviser To The Prime Minister On Kashmir And Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira

May 10, 2023

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that the drama staged by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) under the guise of the "political protest" was highly regrettable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that the drama staged by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) under the guise of the "political protest" was highly regrettable.

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged that efforts were made to sow hatred between national institutions and the people, which was a shameful act.

In response to a query about declaring the PTI a "banned entity," he replied that banning political parties from politics was not a solution.

Rather, those individuals within political parties who were responsible for creating such tumultuous situations should face real consequences, he added.

