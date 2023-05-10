- Home
PTI Attempts To Foster Hatred Between State And Citizens: Adviser To The Prime Minister On Kashmir And Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 11:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that the drama staged by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) under the guise of the "political protest" was highly regrettable.
Talking to a private news channel, he alleged that efforts were made to sow hatred between national institutions and the people, which was a shameful act.
In response to a query about declaring the PTI a "banned entity," he replied that banning political parties from politics was not a solution.
Rather, those individuals within political parties who were responsible for creating such tumultuous situations should face real consequences, he added.