PTI Attempts To Politicize Matter Of Judges' Letter: Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Tuesday said that statements of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), and its founder were an attempt to politicize the suo-motu action of Supreme Court in matter of IHC judges’ letter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Tuesday said that statements of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), and its founder were an attempt to politicize the suo-motu action of Supreme Court in matter of IHC judges’ letter.

Giving reaction on a statement of PTI leader Barrister Gohar, the minister said that only the Constitution would be followed in this country, adding that what the PTI founder said was not a law.

He said that those who had been making references against judges in their regime shouldn’t give advice to the government.

The law minister said that Barrister Gohar who himself was a lawyer should know that the bench has been formed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a full court of SC has issued a declaration for interrogation of the judges’ letter.

He said that it was the discretion of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and a committee of senior judges to form the bench on any matter.

The minister said that it would be good for the country as well as for the judiciary if an important matter pertaining to the independence of the judiciary wouldn’t be politicized.

