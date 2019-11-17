UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Avoids Playing Poor Politics: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

PTI avoids playing poor politics: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Sunday said that ailing former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad on purely humanitarian grounds and after submitting undertakings in the court.

Talking to ptv in an exclusive talk, he said though the cabinet decided so due to serious medical condition of PML-N leader but the naive spokespersons of PMLN played politics over their leader's appalling health.

The Senator said PTI always respected the court decisions, it was government's prerogative to remove the name of any person from Exit Control List(ECL), he further added.

Faisal Javed said the Sharif family could have saved the given time by submitting the indemnity bonds as they are in any case have to come back to Pakistan and face the corruption charges adding that they had wasted maximum of their time to save political future of the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Family From Government Cabinet PTV Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million ro ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides AED5.5 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

4 hours ago

Members of Human Fraternity Higher Committee prese ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.