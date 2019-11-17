PTI avoids playing poor politics: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Sunday said that ailing former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad on purely humanitarian grounds and after submitting undertakings in the court.

Talking to ptv in an exclusive talk, he said though the cabinet decided so due to serious medical condition of PML-N leader but the naive spokespersons of PMLN played politics over their leader's appalling health.

The Senator said PTI always respected the court decisions, it was government's prerogative to remove the name of any person from Exit Control List(ECL), he further added.

Faisal Javed said the Sharif family could have saved the given time by submitting the indemnity bonds as they are in any case have to come back to Pakistan and face the corruption charges adding that they had wasted maximum of their time to save political future of the party.