PTI Avoids Political Discourse, Yet Solutions Lie In Dialogue: Advisor
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) does not believe in political dialogue, without which democracy cannot function.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that in a political democracy, whether one is a hardliner or moderate, both the opposition and the ruling party should engage in dialogue rather than avoid it. Maintaining dialogue is essential, even if differences exist, he added. He further said that PTI’s another major flaw was its refusal to acknowledge the legitimacy of others.
He said, “Just as the government recognizes PTI's political presence, PTI should also accept the existence of other political forces. Instead, PTI labels everyone else as corrupt and portrays itself as the only true political entity.
Ironically, someone they once called the "biggest thief" in Punjab became acceptable enough to be made the President when he aligned with them.”
He further said that whenever political parties sit at the negotiation table, even the most complex issues can be resolved. Therefore, political forces and parties should never disconnect from dialogue, discussions, or negotiations whether or not an agreement is reached.
He reiterated that while PTI may believe solutions lie outside the political framework, the reality is that all issues will ultimately be resolved through dialogue. Whether directly or indirectly, no matter how long it takes, solutions will be found only at the negotiation table, he added.
