PTI Awarded Party Tickets To Candidates For Senate Polls On Merit: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

PTI awarded party tickets to candidates for Senate polls on merit: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was awarding Senate tickets to party candidates on merit after complete consensus.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the tickets were issued to party loyalists on merit.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believed in transparency and that was why PTI raised the voice for open balloting in upcoming senate election.

The minister said it was not possible to to all the willing party workers and therefore the most suitable persons were given the tickets.

