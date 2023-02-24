UrduPoint.com

PTI Award's Party Ticket To Shahram Tarakai For By-poll On NA-19 Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has awarded party ticket to co-founder of Awami Jamhuri Ittehad Pakistan (AJIP) Shahram Khan Tarakai from district Swabi to contest by-poll on NA-19 Swabi scheduled for March.

In his statement, Shahram Khan expressed gratitude to PTI chairman Imran Khan for endorsing trust in him and said that he would try to meet the expectations of the party leadership.

Previously, he was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 2013 to May 2018. During his first tenure as Member of the KP Assembly, he served as Provincial Minister for agriculture, Health between June 2013 and May 2018.

He was dismissed as a minister of health on January 26, 2020 by the Chief Minister on the instructions of Prime minister Imran Khan.

Tarakai first entered into politics in 2005 after coming from abroad when he ran for District Nazim in 2005 Local Government Elections and won the office by a huge margin.

He co-founded Awami Jamhuri Ittehad Pakistan (AJIP) in 2010 and ran for the seat of National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of AJIP from constituency NA-13 Swabi-II in 2013 general elections against PTI's candidate Asad Qaiser but was unsuccessful.

In the same election, he was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of AJIP from Constituency PK-32 Swabi-II by receiving 20,111 votes and defeating Amir Rehman, a candidate of Awami National Party (ANP).

