PTI Awards Senate Tickets To Loyal, Ideological Workers: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

PTI awards Senate tickets to loyal, ideological workers: Shehryar Khan Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government awarded the Senate tickets to loyal, ideological and credible workers to take part in effective legislation and to contribute their services in best national interest.

"We are committed to hold the upcoming Senate elections through show of hands to end the politics of horse trading to ensure transparency in it," he said while talking to ptv.

He saluted Prime Minister Imran Khan who had awarded the party tickets to honest and credible leaders by reviewing their political services for the country and masses.

Both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) being a champion of corruption had introduced the dirty politics of horse trading, he said and adding that the action would be taken against those who had found involved in this practice during Senate elections 2018.

The chairman asked the opposition parties to come into the Parliament which was best forum to discuss or make reform on electoral process to ensure more transparency in the system.

He assured that people would reject the anti-state narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the forthcoming Senate elections while PTI would clinch majority seats in that regards.

