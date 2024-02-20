PTI Backed Independent Candidates Submit Affidavit Of Joining SIC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The PTI supported independent candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly have started submitting affidavits to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding joining of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) political party.
The members have submitted the undertaking of joining SIC under the Rule 92 (6) of the Election Rules, 2017, said a copy of the affidavit available with this agency.
It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had asked all the notified returned candidates of the provincial assembly to declare their joining of any political party within three-day of their notification of returned candidates.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three Panels Contest for Hyderabad Gymkhana's Elections7 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open Court17 minutes ago
-
Candidates for reserved seats of female, minority asked to submit election expenses by Feb 2117 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, road conjunctions affect tourism in Abbottabad27 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall disrupts communication links and block roads in Abbottabad and Mansehra27 minutes ago
-
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal37 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmed stresses national harmony , positivity37 minutes ago
-
Two held with 2kg Hashish, illegal weapon47 minutes ago
-
Int’l training workshop on “Electric Mobility for ECO Member Countries” to be held in China47 minutes ago
-
Residents oppose setting up police station in housing society1 hour ago
-
WASA to lodge FIRs against defaulters: MD1 hour ago
-
Child, woman die, three injured as roof collapses1 hour ago