PTI Backed Independent Candidates Submit Affidavit Of Joining SIC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PTI backed independent candidates submit affidavit of joining SIC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The PTI supported independent candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly have started submitting affidavits to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding joining of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) political party.

The members have submitted the undertaking of joining SIC under the Rule 92 (6) of the Election Rules, 2017, said a copy of the affidavit available with this agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had asked all the notified returned candidates of the provincial assembly to declare their joining of any political party within three-day of their notification of returned candidates.

