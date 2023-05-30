PTI bad governance caused Rs 987bln deficit to KPK: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday said that the total deficit of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) stood at Rs 987 billion in the last nine years of rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said the total deficit of KPK was a mere Rs 27 billion which now surged to Rs 987 billion due to bad governance and corruption of the PTI government. The public health department has not even repair and maintenance funds, he added.

He said around 335 tube wells run by Public Health Department in district Haripur were not operational.

The power supply to these tube wells has been disconnected due to non-payment of electricity bills, he added.

He said the PTI government had ruined all departments which would take a long time to bring on the right track.

The minister requested the Chair to direct the caretaker government to take appropriate action in this regard and address this grave issue as the people were facing immense problems in the summer season.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani asked the caretaker provincial government to take notice of it and address it at the earliest in districts of the province.