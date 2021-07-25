PTI bags historic victory in Kashmir election from Rawalpindi: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday congratulated the people over the historic victory of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021 in Rawalpindi.

For the first time, in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Polls, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made a historic success, he said while addressing a public meeting here outside Lal Haveli.

Rashid said the people of Rawalpindi had proved that they were supporter of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the real elections of AJK had taken place in the valleys where PTI won the elections in Rawalpindi's constituency with a poor man, adding, the candidate who won the election was rickshaw driver.

Sheikh Rashid said, "PTI is also going to form a government in Sindh." Hinting towards crackdown against fake identity cards issued to Afghan immigrants, he said fake ID card issuing officers in Karachi would be evicted soon.

The minister has said that Imran Khan would fight for liberation of Kashmir all over the world.

He said that Kashmir would be liberated soon adding that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

He said that Rawalpindi would be made a model city. "We believe in the politics of dignity and respect," he added.

Rashid informed that Leh expressway, hospitals, colleges were going to be built in the city.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated mega hydro power projects like Dasu and Bhasha dams will add 10,000 megawatts of electricity after completion," he added.

The minister said that no one was above the law and the killers of a daughter in Islamabad would be brought to justice.

The minister made it clear that Interior Ministry would wage a drug-free "jihad" all over the country.