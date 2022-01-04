PTI Bahawalpur leader seeks action against India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Sye Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has urged international community to take action against India in order to stop it from committing brutalities against innocent people in Kashmir.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Gardezi said that Indian government had been committing brutalities against innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Indian armed forces had victimized innocent people even women, children and aging people in the occupied valley.

He said that the United Nations must play its due role in provision of justice to people in IIOJK. He demanded of the international community to jointly take action against Indian government to pressurize it to stop violence against innocent Kashmiris.