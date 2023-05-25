PTI Bahawalpur leaders quit party

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from Bahawalpur and former parliamentarians, Chaudhary Ehsan-Ul-Haque and Dr. Muhammad Afzal have announced parting their ways from PTI Chairman, Imran Khan and the party.

Addressing a news conference at Bahawalpur Press Club here, they said that they strongly condemned 9th May's incidents as the army installations and important buildings were attacked and ransacked. They said that they had been quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and parting their ways with PTI Chairman, Imran Khan.

They said that attackers attacked Army installations and other important buildings and ransacked on 9th May 2023. They said that on the pretext of protest, peace was damaged on 9th May 2023.

They said that they now could not live in PTI, adding therefore they quit the party.

They paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army and said that they were proud of Pak Army. "Pak Army is our pride," they said. They demanded action against those involved in negative activities to damage peace.

It is recalled here that Chaudhary Ehsan-Ul-Haque and Dr. Muhammad Afzal were ticket holders of PTI from PP-247 Yazman and PP-248 Head Rajkan.

In the press conference, they announced to returning PTI tickets for general elections back to the party as they announced quitting the party.

They said that they would announce their further political strategy after consultation with their voters and supporters.